Kuki Students’ Organisation lauds Kuki candidates for cracking SSC CPO SI exam 2024

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has extended heartfelt congratulations to all Kuki candidates who successfully cleared the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Examination 2024, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The KSO General Headquarters (GHQ) hailed the achievement as a “symbol of resilience, perseverance, and hope” amid the ongoing socio-political unrest in Manipur, describing the success as an extraordinary feat attained during challenging times for the Kuki community.

In its statement, the KSO-GHQ said the accomplishment reflects the candidates’ “hard work, endurance, and strong determination,” adding that it sets “an exemplary standard and illuminates a way forward for thousands of Kuki job aspirants.” Despite disruptions in education and displacement caused by conflict, the Organisation lauded the achievers for their perseverance.

The KSO also acknowledged the role of leading Kuki-run coaching institutes—including Ultimate, Gunchu, Endurance, Accelerate, and Concept—in preparing candidates for competitive government exams, highlighting their contribution in shaping the academic and professional journeys of Kuki youths.

Meanwhile, the KSO Sadar Hills wing issued a separate message, describing the selection as “a dream realized, a future shaped, and a legacy begun,” while encouraging the new Sub-Inspectors to perform their duties with “courage, integrity, and purpose.”

Both wings reaffirmed their support for Kuki aspirants, promising guidance in navigating exam-related challenges, appointment processes, and related matters.