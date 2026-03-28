Kuki Students' Organisation Sadar Hills withdraws ultimatum, warns of action over official lapses

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Sadar Hills on March 28 withdrew its 48-hour ultimatum to district departmental officers after what it described as a “productive and result-oriented” meeting with the administration, while reiterating strict expectations on governance and accountability.

In a statement, the student body said its leadership held discussions with departmental officials at its administrative office, during which officers gave a “solemn assurance” to ensure efficient functioning of government offices and timely redressal of public grievances.

Calling the outcome “positive,” the organisation said it has decided to rescind the ultimatum but stressed that there would be no compromise on punctuality, regular attendance, and proactive engagement in addressing public concerns.

The KSO made it clear that the withdrawal should not be interpreted as a softening of its position. It warned that it will continue to closely monitor officials’ performance and undertake periodic surprise inspections to ensure accountability.

“Any instance of negligence or failure in duty will invite resolute action,” the statement said.

The organisation also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public interest and ensuring that administrative systems function effectively in the district.