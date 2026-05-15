Kuki tribal body extends shutdown as 14 civilians remain in captivity in Manipur

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes in Manipur, on Friday, May 15, extended its ongoing 48-hour total shutdown by another 48 hours, claiming that 14 Kuki civilians continue to remain in illegal detention despite the release of 14 others earlier in the day.

In a press statement issued by its secretariat, the organisation said the extended shutdown would come into effect from midnight of May 15, citing concerns over the safety and lives of those still in captivity.

KIM described the alleged abduction and continued detention of civilians as a violation of human rights, democratic values and the rule of law, and urged the government and concerned authorities to ensure the immediate, safe and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

The organisation said any delay in addressing the issue could further aggravate the already fragile security situation in the State.

As part of its intensified agitation, KIM directed district-level civil society organisations and Kuki-Zo frontal bodies to strengthen democratic protests across the hill districts.

It announced that a sit-in protest would be held on Saturday under the aegis of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) at Motbung in Kangpokpi district, while a mass rally would be organised in Churachandpur district. Similar demonstrations are also expected in other Kuki-Zo dominated areas.

The organisation said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and hold the authorities accountable for the safety and release of those still missing.

The shutdown extension comes amid heightened tension in Manipur following the killing of three church leaders earlier this week and subsequent reports of civilians being taken hostage, triggering protests and fresh calls for justice and peace.