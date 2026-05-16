Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights submits memorandum to Union Home Minister over killing of three Kuki pastors in Manipur

Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), along with several civil society organisations, submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister during a “Mass Rally for Justice” held in Churachandpur, condemning the killing of three Kuki-Zo religious leaders and raising concerns over continued violence in the region.

The memorandum, addressed to the Union Home Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur district, stated that the deaths of Rev. Dr. V. Sitlhou, Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou and Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum on May 13 had “deeply shaken” the Kuki-Zo community and heightened fears over the safety of civilians and church leaders in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

The organisation alleged that the violence was linked to “proxy attacks” carried out against the Kuki-Zo people and expressed concern over repeated incidents of violence, displacement and insecurity in the region.

The memorandum further referred to the burning of K. Songlung village on January 26 and the May 13 ambush in which the three religious leaders were killed, describing them as incidents that have intensified fear among local residents.

Among its key demands, KWOHR called for the re-imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, strengthening of security deployment in Kuki-Zo areas, and a high-level investigation into the killings and related incidents of violence.

The organisation also sought legal recognition for village guards formed in Kuki-Zo villages for self-protection, permanent security arrangements in vulnerable areas, and fulfilment of the long-standing demand for a Separate Administration for the Kuki-Zo people under the Constitution of India.

The memorandum stated that repeated violence and displacement have made peaceful coexistence increasingly difficult under the present circumstances and appealed to the Government of India to take urgent steps to ensure justice, security and constitutional protection for the Kuki-Zo people.