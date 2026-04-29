Kuki women seek PM Modi’s intervention over Biren Singh audio tape, village attack

Two Kuki women’s organisations in Manipur have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent judicial intervention into the alleged N. Biren Singh audio tape case and immediate action over the armed attack on Mulam and Songphel Kuki villages on April 24.

The memorandum was jointly submitted by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and the Kuki Women Union, General Headquarters (KWU GHQ), describing both issues as matters affecting justice, accountability and constitutional rights.

In the memorandum, the organisations said women of the Kuki-Zo community have borne the brunt of the violence in Manipur since May 2023, having lost family members, sheltered displaced persons and supported affected communities through the prolonged crisis.

On the alleged leaked audio recordings attributed to former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the groups claimed the matter raises serious questions of constitutional propriety, criminal accountability and misuse of public office. They urged the Prime Minister’s Office to order a time-bound probe by an independent agency such as the CBI under judicial supervision.

The organisations also sought swift legal action against any individuals found to have abetted or directed ethnic violence in the state.

Referring to the April 24 attack on Mulam and Songphel villages, the memorandum alleged that innocent lives were lost, people were injured and homes were destroyed. It further claimed the incident occurred despite deployment of Central Armed Police Forces and existing buffer-zone arrangements.

The groups urged the Centre to hand over the investigation of the attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), identify those responsible and ensure speedy justice.

They also demanded immediate ex-gratia relief and rehabilitation for affected families, including widows, orphans, the injured and those whose houses were damaged.

Other key demands included enhanced deployment of central forces in vulnerable foothill and buffer areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, along with structured political dialogue with representatives of the Kuki-Zo community for a long-term solution.

The memorandum further sought protection and democratic space for participants of a peaceful rally organised on April 29 under the theme “Mass Rally for Justice, Truth and Accountability.”

The groups appealed to the Prime Minister to publicly assure the people of Manipur that impunity would not be allowed and that the rule of law would be restored fairly and impartially.

