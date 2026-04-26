Kuki women’s group demands Central action after killing of two village volunteers in Manipur

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights has questioned the lack of tangible progress on justice and accountability in Manipur, following the killing of two village volunteers in Ukhrul district. The organisation has called for immediate and visible intervention from the Centre to address the deteriorating security situation.

In a press statement, the organisation said that with May 3 approaching, marking nearly three years since the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state, there has been little improvement on the ground. It stated that despite repeated assurances, the situation remains marked by continued attacks and displacement of civilians.

The statement referred to the killing of two Kuki village volunteers from Mullam and Songphal villages in Ukhrul district. The organisation alleged that the incident occurred during a “full-scale attack” involving automatic weapons, reportedly carried out by Tangkhul militants.

According to the group, the violence extended beyond the fatalities, with women and children also affected. A mother and her daughter were reported injured in the incident, while approximately 15 houses were set on fire, rendering several families homeless.

The organisation questioned the effectiveness of the government’s peace efforts, stating that the continued presence of armed groups carrying out attacks undermines claims of normalcy. It raised concerns over the ability of authorities to ensure safety and prevent recurring violence in affected areas.

Criticising the state leadership, the organisation said it no longer seeks assurances but demands verifiable outcomes, including the protection of lives, property, and fundamental rights of the Kuki community.

Escalating its appeal, the group urged the Central Government to intervene decisively. It called for swift legal action against those responsible for the killings and destruction, including alleged Tangkhul and Meitei militants, and demanded that they be brought before courts without delay.

The organisation further emphasised the need for the Centre to demonstrate, through concrete measures, that the rule of law is being upheld and that vulnerable communities are adequately protected.

The latest incident has highlighted the continuing volatility in Manipur, raising concerns over governance, law enforcement, and the overall effectiveness of both state and central responses nearly a year after the onset of ethnic conflict.