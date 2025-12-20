Village volunteers group expresses concern over political engagements of Kuki-Zo MLAs in Delhi

The Village Volunteers, Eastern Zone (VVEZ), a Kuki-Zo community-based volunteer group in Manipur, on December 20, expressed serious concern over reports that some Kuki-Zo MLAs were seen holding joint meetings with Meitei MLAs in New Delhi.



In a statement issued by its Information and Publicity wing, the group reiterated that Kuki-Zo legislators should not take part in the formation of what it described as a “so-called popular government” in Manipur. VVEZ asserted that the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities are physically and geographically separated, and said this reality must be formally acknowledged.



The organisation urged the Government of India to recognise the separation and grant a separate administrative arrangement in the form of a Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo people.



The group further cautioned against the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) without what it termed a comprehensive political solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict. Such moves, it said, could further aggravate tensions and lead to escalation between the affected communities.



Manipur has been witnessing prolonged ethnic unrest, with thousands displaced since violence broke out in 2023. Political efforts to restore normalcy remain under close watch amid continued demands from various groups.