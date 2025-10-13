Kuki-Zo Conclave in Shillong calls for Constitutional safeguards and political resolution to Manipur crisis

Representatives of the Kuki-Zo community convened a high-level conclave in Shillong to deliberate on a collective roadmap for addressing the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The Shillong Conclave, which drew participation from civil society organizations, legal experts, national and regional think tanks, and representatives from groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, culminated in a strong call for a comprehensive, inclusive, and constitutionally anchored political settlement.

The participants emphasized the urgent need to end the two-year-long conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities through dialogue and reconciliation, while ensuring justice and security for internally displaced persons and victims of violence.

The Conclave underscored that a politically negotiated settlement remains the only viable path forward. It urged the Central Government to address the Kuki-Zo people’s core political aspiration — the creation of a Union Territory with a Legislature under Article 239A of the Constitution.

The participants also proposed incorporating a protective mechanism under Article 244, designed to safeguard Kuki-Zo land, culture, and traditional customs. Such constitutional provisions, they argued, would counter longstanding marginalization and ensure sustainable peace in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

Expressing deep concern over continuing ethnic tensions, the Conclave called for neutrality and accountability from both the administration and security forces to foster trust and prevent further polarization. The attendees stressed that peace without impartial governance would remain fragile and incomplete.

The event concluded with a unanimous pledge for solidarity and coordination among all Kuki-Zo civil society bodies. The organizers announced plans for future dialogues and consultations aimed at expediting the resolution process and advancing self-reliance, development, and long-term security in the region.