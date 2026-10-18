Kuki-Zo Council accuses governments of failing to protect civilians in Manipur's Kamjong, seeks central forces

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on October 18 accused the Central and Manipur governments of failing to protect civilians in Kamjong district, alleging that four Kuki civilians had been killed in just over a week amid escalating violence, attacks on villages and the reported burning of more than 30 houses in Chassad.

In a statement, the council expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, particularly in Chassad village, and called for immediate intervention to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents.

The KZC cited a series of killings since October 9, including the deaths of Domkhonei Touthang, who was allegedly killed in firing by Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, and Michael Ngamminlen Haokip, who was killed the following day.

On October 15, Hatneikim Haokip was reportedly killed while travelling with her husband to Phaikoh to purchase essential commodities. Her husband sustained serious injuries in the incident, according to the council.

The latest incident occurred on October 17, when a group of Kuki men repairing electricity infrastructure near Chassad Police Station allegedly came under fire from a bunker within the police station premises. The KZC said Seikhohao Haokip, a Chassad resident, was killed and four others were injured in the firing.

According to the council, the group was repairing the power infrastructure around 60 metres from the police station when the incident took place.

The KZC said allegations of NSCN-IM involvement in the violence required an impartial investigation and demanded that those responsible be held accountable. It also alleged that more than 30 houses were burnt in subsequent attacks, forcing residents to flee their homes.

Questioning the alleged movement and operations of NSCN-IM cadres in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Chandel districts, the council sought clarification from the Centre on the applicability of the ceasefire arrangement involving the outfit, which it said was understood to cover Nagaland.

The council urged the Government of India to clarify the status of the arrangement and take immediate steps to prevent further violence.

It also alleged that an economic embargo was restricting Kuki civilians in Kamjong from purchasing essential commodities. The KZC demanded unrestricted access to basic supplies for residents affected by the situation.

Calling for immediate security intervention, the council sought the deployment of Central security forces in the area between Chassad Police Station and the village to protect civilians and prevent further attacks.

The KZC said the repeated killings and destruction of homes had raised concerns about the safety of the Kuki-Zo community and the possibility of residents being forced to leave their ancestral land.

It urged the governments of India and Manipur to ensure civilian protection, investigate the killings and arson, and bring those responsible to justice. The council also demanded ex-gratia assistance for the families of those killed and adequate compensation for families whose houses were burnt.

Emphasising that the Kuki-Zo people were citizens of India entitled to equal protection under the Constitution, the council called on the authorities to take urgent measures to prevent further loss of life and safeguard the community's security and dignity.