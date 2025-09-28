Kuki-Zo Council accuses NIA of bias after Thangminlen Mate's bail release

The Kuki-Zo Council has issued a strong statement following the bail release of community member Thangminlen Mate by the National Investigation Agency, calling it evidence of systematic targeting and wrongful framing of their people.

The council released the statement on September 28, describing Mate's release as "undeniable proof that the Kuki-Zo people have been wrongfully framed and vilified." According to their statement, the court found no prima facie evidence against Mate, leading to his bail.

Ginza Vualzong, Secretary of Information and Publicity for the Kuki-Zo Council, signed the statement, which levels serious accusations against law enforcement agencies. The council claims the case was "initially manipulated by the already biased Manipur Police in collusion with Chief Minister Biren Singh before being handed over to the NIA."

The organisation has highlighted what it sees as selective justice, pointing to other individuals who remain free despite being named in police reports. The statement specifically mentions "the butcher of David Thiek, Arambai Tenggol leader Kurunganba Khuman, and others explicitly named in FIRs and backed by substantial evidence."

Central to their complaint is the allegation that innocent members of their community face prosecution while those they claim are actual perpetrators of violence "continue to enjoy impunity." The council described this as revealing "disturbing bias, double standards, and political manipulation within India's justice system."

The council concluded with a call for "immediate, impartial action against those truly responsible for violence," stating that delayed justice amounts to denied justice for all communities involved.