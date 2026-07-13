Kuki-Zo Council condemns alleged CoBRA raid on joint secretary's residence, seeks probe

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex civil society body representing various Kuki-Zo organisations and communities, has condemned an alleged midnight raid by personnel of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) at the residence of its Joint Secretary, Douminlal Haokip, in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, demanding an impartial inquiry into the operation.

In a statement, the council alleged that CoBRA personnel conducted the raid at around 2:30 a.m. on July 12 at Haokip's residence in Bongphajol village without producing a search warrant or following due legal procedure.

According to the KZC, Haokip was not at home at the time of the operation as he was in Churachandpur attending a joint meeting of the Kuki-Zo Council and the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), along with the KIM president.

The council alleged that security personnel entered and searched the house while family members were asleep, leaving women and children traumatised. It described the operation as "high-handed" and "deeply disturbing", alleging that it violated due process and the dignity of the family.

The KZC said Haokip, who also serves as Secretary (Organisation) of the Kuki Inpi Manipur, is a respected civil society leader. It argued that if authorities had legitimate grounds for carrying out a search, they should have obtained the necessary legal authorisation and conducted the operation in accordance with established procedures.

Condemning what it called a disregard for the rule of law, the council demanded that the authorities clarify the legal basis for the search and explain why no warrant was allegedly produced.

The KZC also sought an impartial inquiry into the conduct of the personnel involved and urged security agencies to ensure that future operations strictly adhere to legal procedures while respecting the rights and dignity of citizens.