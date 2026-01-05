Kuki-Zo Council condemns bomb blast near Churachandpur buffer zone, calls it threat to peace

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on January 5 strongly condemned a bomb explosion allegedly carried out by unidentified miscreants at Gamnomphai village near the Seitol area of Churachandpur district, describing the incident as a serious threat to peace, public safety, and communal harmony.

According to the council, multiple explosions occurred between 5:40 am and 8:00 am, injuring several civilians and triggering panic among local residents. Terming the incident deeply disturbing and irresponsible, the KZC said the act amounted to violence against innocent people.

In a statement issued by its Information and Publicity wing, the council expressed grave concern that the explosions took place in and around a government-designated buffer zone, created to prevent confrontation and protect civilian lives.

Emphasising the neutrality and sensitivity of such zones, the KZC said they must be respected at all times by all stakeholders.



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“Any violation of the buffer zone undermines the efforts of security forces and fuels fear, mistrust, and insecurity among the general public,” the statement said.

The council also pointed out that the timing of the incident was particularly unfortunate, as it occurred during the Christmas–New Year festive period, a time traditionally associated with peace, reflection, and communal harmony.

Instead, the attack disrupted daily life and threatened the fragile calm that communities have been attempting to restore amid prolonged tensions.

Calling for accountability, the Kuki-Zo Council urged authorities to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. It further appealed to security forces to enhance vigilance in and around buffer zones to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Reiterating its commitment to peace, the council appealed to all sections of society to refrain from violence and to respect existing mechanisms aimed at protecting civilians and maintaining stability.