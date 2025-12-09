Kuki-Zo Council criticises Meitei MLA’s unannounced camp visit, warns of strained ethnic relations in Manipur

A key tribal body in Manipur has questioned the conduct of Meitei MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh after he made an unannounced stop at a Kuki-Zo internally displaced persons camp in Litan Sareikhong, Ukhrul district.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said the visit, carried out on December 8 during what appeared to be a personal trip, took place without prior notice to community leaders, camp authorities or district officials. The organisation argued that such unscheduled interactions risk fuelling mistrust at a time when ethnic relations in the state remain fragile following the violence of May 3–7, 2023.

According to the KZC, the MLA later circulated images and videos of the stopover on social media, presenting it as a gesture of outreach. The Council criticised the move as a superficial exercise that did little to address ongoing concerns of safety, justice and accountability for displaced families.

The statement questioned Khemchand’s recent engagement, pointing to his silence during earlier attacks on Kuki-Zo residents in and around Imphal. It argued that his current interest in relief efforts sits uneasily with his lack of public advocacy at the height of the crisis.

The KZC also rejected suggestions that the visit represented a breakthrough in inter-community relations, noting that Meiteis have long travelled to Ukhrul and neighbouring districts without restrictions. It said the brief stop “carried no substantive benefit” for those still living in displacement.

The Council urged political leaders to avoid visiting Kuki-Zo areas or relief centres without consulting local authorities in advance, warning that uncoordinated appearances could generate misunderstandings in an already sensitive environment.

Reaffirming its position, the KZC said meaningful engagement must occur through established channels rather than through social-media-driven outreach, adding that peace-building requires sustained dialogue and credible action rather than symbolic visits.