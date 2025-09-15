Kuki-Zo Council denies reopening of NH-02, warns against misinterpretation of statement

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has issued an urgent clarification over what it termed as “false claims and misinterpretations” of its recent statement concerning National Highway NH-02, which connects Imphal to Dimapur.

In its statement, the Council categorically denied declaring the reopening of NH-02 and clarified that no free movement has been permitted on the route. It explained that its appeal was only directed to residents of Kangpokpi, urging them to cooperate with security forces in maintaining commuter safety along the highway, as instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The KZC stressed that since no settlement has yet been reached in the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, neither side should attempt to cross the Buffer Zone under any circumstances.



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The Council warned that violations of this zone would have “serious consequences” and further aggravate peace and security in the region.

Strongly condemning what it described as a deliberate twisting of its words, the KZC said such misrepresentation only fuels confusion and mistrust at a highly sensitive time. It appealed to the Meitei public to consider its clarification carefully and act with responsibility.