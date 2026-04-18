Kuki-Zo Council denies role in Ukhrul incident, urges caution over unverified reports

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has issued a clarification denying any involvement of Kuki-Zo individuals or groups in the recent killing reported from TM Kasom village in Ukhrul district.

In its statement, the Council expressed concern over what it described as unverified reports linking Kuki groups to the incident, stating that such claims were not supported by confirmed evidence. It urged that conclusions should not be drawn without proper verification, noting that the situation remains under assessment.

The KZC also appealed to media organisations, civil society groups and the public to exercise restraint while reporting or sharing information related to the incident, emphasising the need to avoid speculation that could heighten tensions.

Reiterating its position, the Council said the Kuki-Zo community has no role in the incident and called for the responsible handling of information.

Meanwhile, the Kuki CSO Working Committee in Ukhrul also condemned the violence and expressed concern over attempts to attribute blame without verified findings. The Committee said available inputs suggest the possibility of internal factors behind the incident, though it stressed that a proper investigation is necessary to establish the facts.

The organisation further cautioned against the spread of misinformation and indicated that it may consider appropriate steps if unverified or defamatory content continues to circulate.

Both groups extended condolences to the families affected and urged the public to remain calm while awaiting official findings.