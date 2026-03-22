Kuki-Zo Council holds first talks with Manipur CM after nearly three years of conflict

In a significant development, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) held its first meeting with the Government of Manipur led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, marking the first formal engagement after nearly three years of ethnic conflict in the state.

The meeting, held in Assam's Guwahati on March 21, lasted for around one hour and 45 minutes and was described as largely an ice-breaking session aimed at initiating dialogue.

During the interaction, the KZC delegation raised several key issues, including the urgent need to de-escalate tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul communities and the demand for justice for victims as a prerequisite for any meaningful peace and reconciliation process.

The council also stressed the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the buffer zone until a political settlement is reached. It further called for expediting the ongoing Suspension of Operations (SoO) talks to ensure durable and lasting peace in the region.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh shared the steps taken by his government to restore peace and normalcy and expressed appreciation for the KZC’s initiative to engage in dialogue during this challenging period.

The meeting concluded without any formal decisions or agreements, with both sides treating it as a preliminary step towards future discussions.