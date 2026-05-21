Kuki-Zo Council lifts boycott on MLAs who participated in Manipur government formation
The Kuki-Zo Council has withdrawn the social boycott on Kuki-Zo MLAs who joined the formation of the Manipur government. The move ends a February decision after a review of the situation and a call for unity.
- The council said the decision takes effect immediately from May 20
- Members reconsidered the matter at a meeting held on April 29
- The boycott followed a cabinet resolution adopted on February 5
The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has withdrawn the social boycott imposed on Kuki-Zo MLAs who participated in the formation of the Manipur government, bringing an end to a decision that had been in place since February this year.
In a statement issued on May 20, the council said the boycott was being lifted “with immediate effect” after reviewing the “prevailing situation” and recognising the “pressing need for all to work and stand together”.
The social boycott had been declared on February 5 following a resolution adopted by the Kuki-Zo Council cabinet. The move targeted Kuki-Zo legislators associated with the formation of the state government amid continuing ethnic tensions and political uncertainty in Manipur.
Explaining the latest decision, the council said the matter was reconsidered during its meeting held on April 29. After “due deliberation”, the organisation decided to revoke the boycott order.
“Accordingly, the social boycott imposed on the Kuki-Zo MLAs who participated in the formation of the Manipur Government stands cancelled from today,” the statement read.
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