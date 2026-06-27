Kuki-Zo Council says apology was not admission of responsibility for Naga killings

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has clarified that remarks made by its chairman, Henlienthang Thanglet, apologising for the killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur were not intended to suggest that the Kuki-Zo community was responsible for the crime.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 26, the council said certain portions of the chairman's remarks had been misconstrued as an admission of collective responsibility. It said the apology was offered solely in the spirit of humanity, compassion and moral responsibility, and was meant as an expression of sympathy to the bereaved families.

The clarification came a day after Thanglet, during a press conference in Churachandpur, apologised on behalf of the Kuki-Zo people for the killing of the six Naga civilians, describing it as a "grave mistake" and condemning the incident.

The six civilians were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. Their bodies were recovered on June 10 from the vicinity of a Kuki-Zo village, a day after 14 Kuki individuals abducted in Senapati district were released.

The KZC maintained that no political, social or community institution representing the Kuki-Zo people had sanctioned or supported the killings. It reiterated that the identity of the perpetrators remains unknown and called for a fair, impartial and credible investigation to establish responsibility.

The council also said investigations should cover all incidents of violence during the ethnic conflict, including the killing of Kuki-Zo civilians, destruction of villages, attacks on churches and the murder of religious leaders. It said lasting peace could not be achieved through selective justice or selective security measures.

The clarification drew mixed reactions. The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) rejected the apology, describing it as unacceptable and expressing strong indignation over the killings of the six hostages.

Separately, the Zomi Students' Federation General Headquarters distanced itself from the Kuki-Zo Council, stating that it neither recognises nor endorses the organisation or its activities. The federation also objected to the KZC's portrayal of itself as representing multiple communities, including the Zomis.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence since May 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities leaving more than 260 people dead and thousands displaced.