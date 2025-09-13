Kuki-Zo Council submits memorandum to PM Modi seeking lasting political solution

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has submitted a formal memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for a lasting political solution to ensure the security and well-being of the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

The memorandum was issued as part of the community’s efforts to engage the Government of India during the Prime Minister’s visit to the region.

In the document, the KZC highlighted the severe hardships faced by the Kuki-Zo people in recent years. According to the council, over 250 community members have lost their lives in violence attributed to clashes with the majority Meitei community. Additionally, more than 360 churches and other places of worship were destroyed, upwards of 7,000 homes were burned, and around 40,000 people remain displaced in relief camps, away from their ancestral lands.

The memorandum emphasised the Kuki-Zo demand for administrative separation from Manipur through the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239A of the Constitution of India. The council stated that this demand is not a matter of convenience but a necessary step for ensuring peace, security, and the survival of the community.

The KZC further noted that on September 4, 2025, its SoO group signed an agreement with the Government of India for a time-bound political settlement under the Constitution. The council urged the government to expedite dialogue and work toward a lasting solution at the earliest.

Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary Thangzamang, representing the Kuki-Zo Council, expressed confidence in the Prime Minister’s leadership, calling for recognition of the community’s suffering and for actions to restore dignity and security to the Kuki-Zo people.