The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has warned that it could consider stronger political measures, including asking elected representatives from the community to withdraw from the Manipur government, if steps were not taken to ensure security and pursue a meaningful political solution.

In a statement, the council said more than 250 Kuki-Zo people had been killed since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, while over 40,000 people had been displaced.

The KZC accused the government of selective justice, alleging that prompt action was taken when Meitei or Naga civilians were harmed, but similar responses were absent when Kuki-Zo civilians were killed.

Reiterating its demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature, the council said it would consider further steps if the government failed to address its concerns.

“If the government fails to take concrete action to ensure our security, justice, and advance a meaningful political solution, KZC will consider stronger political measures, including calling upon our elected MLAs to withdraw from participation in the Manipur government and urging our SoO groups to reconsider their cooperation with the government,” the statement said.

The Kuki-Zo community is represented by 10 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement is a tripartite arrangement between the Centre, the Manipur government and several Kuki and Zomi militant groups.