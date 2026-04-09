Kuki-Zo man shot in buffer zone triggers shutdown call in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Tensions resurfaced in Kangpokpi district after a Kuki-Zo man sustained a gunshot injury in a designated buffer zone late on Wednesday, April 8 night, prompting protests and a shutdown call by the tribal body.



According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. at Shantipur on April 8, a notified buffer zone, located between Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi and Sekmai in Imphal West. The victim, one of three Kuki-Zo men present at the site, suffered a bullet injury to his left arm.



He was taken to a hospital in Kangpokpi, where doctors performed surgery to remove the lodged bullet. Hospital sources said the patient is stable and under observation, with no immediate threat to his life.



The incident triggered protests in the district, with the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announcing a 24-hour shutdown across Kangpokpi from midnight of April 9 to midnight of April 10. The shutdown extends along National Highway-2, a key arterial route connecting the hill districts.



In a statement, CoTU condemned the attack and alleged that three Kuki-Zo civilians were shot at close range by armed Meitei militants at Shantipur. It described the incident as a setback to ongoing peace efforts and raised concerns about security arrangements in buffer zones.



Residents in the area expressed apprehension over a possible escalation of violence, stating that repeated incidents in fringe and buffer zones were undermining the sense of normalcy that had gradually returned in recent months. Locals also alleged lapses in security deployment, warning that such incidents were eroding public confidence.



The organisation reiterated its earlier resolution that buffer zones must remain strictly non-violable and called for immediate identification and prosecution of those responsible. It added that the shutdown would continue as a form of protest until action is taken.



CoTU, however, said essential services, including medical emergencies, water and electricity supply, funeral processions, and movement of air passengers, would remain exempt.