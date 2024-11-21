Ten Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur have demanded the Centre and State Government to take all necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur by way of initiating political dialogue to bring lasting peace in the troubled region.



In a statement the MLAs said that the first resolution which endorsed the views and decisions of the State Cabinet on 16 November reflects the divisive, one-sided and communal agenda which is being bulldozed by the Chief Minister, buttressing the inevitability of separate political and administrative entity for our people.

“A State Cabinet taking cognizance of some fringe elements claiming to represent Thadou and Hmar tribes is pitiful at best”, they said.



They have also said that the the imposition of AFSPA as per orders dated 14 November indeed needs immediate review to extend the Act in the remaining 13 police jurisdictions within Manipur and Imphal valley to facilitate the recovery of the more than 6000 sophisticated weapons looted by Meitei militia since May 3.

“This is a long overdue action required to contain the violence. To start mass operation against only one community is biased, mass operations must be conducted all over the state to recover all illegal arms from all militia groups”, it said.



They have also demanded of handing over the cases relating to the death of six civilians to NIA.

“We recommend that all civilian killing from the 3rd of May, 2023, both in the valley and Hills be handed over to the NIA”, the MLAs said.



“Time and again, the one-sided State Government has taken undue-advantage of the Jiribam incident in supressing and curtailing the rights of the dis-advantaged Tribal community and becomes emboldened even to the point of threatening the Central NDA Government. The Centre and State Government must take all necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur by way of initiating political dialogue to bring lasting peace in the troubled region”, the Kuki-Zo MLAs said in the statement.



They have also condemned the attack, burning and looting of the houses and properties of Meitei MLAs and Ministers by the frenzied Meitei mobs.



“The suggested High-powered Committee should investigate into the role and involvement of vested interest political parties and individuals and Meitei CSO leaders with secessionist mind-set taking undue advantage of the situation. The entire episode appears to be a mere political vendetta with sinister design for further escalation of the heightening violence and tensions in the troubled torn State. The misdemeanor also seems emanating from certain quarters to save the shaky Chair of the Chief Minister”, it added.