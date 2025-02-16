Ten Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur welcomed the Centre’s decision to place the state Assembly under Suspended Animation, further urging the Government of India to chart out a comprehensive political roadmap for lasting peace and justice.

In a joint statement, the MLAs emphasised the urgency of a negotiated settlement to address the deep-rooted crisis and called for time-bound measures to alleviate the suffering of conflict-affected and internally displaced people.

With ethnic tensions continuing to grip the state, the legislators underscored the need for decisive intervention from New Delhi to restore normalcy and protect the rights of their community.

Their appeal signals a growing demand for a political resolution that ensures stability and security for all affected populations.

As the situation in Manipur remains precarious, all eyes are now on the Centre’s next move in shaping the future of the troubled state.

“We... while acknowledging the Centre’s decision to place the Assembly under Suspended Animation express hope that the Government of India would lay out a comprehensive political roadmap for peace and justice under a negotiated settlement,” the statement said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

"We also look forward to time-bound measures to end the sufferings that the conflict affected and internally displaced people continue to undergo," the MLAs said.