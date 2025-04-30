Two Kuki-Zomi student organisations have called for a shutdown across parts of Manipur on May 3, calling for all educational institutions and business establishments to close in remembrance of the ethnic violence that broke out two years ago.

The Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) and Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) said the day marks the second anniversary of the violence and should be observed in silence. “May 3, 2025, marks the completion of two years of the outbreak of the ethnic strife and [we] urge all to observe the day in silence by closing all educational institutions and all business establishments,” the two groups said in a joint appeal.

More than 250 people have died and thousands have been displaced in the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which erupted in May 2023. The prolonged unrest eventually led to the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, followed by the imposition of President’s Rule in the state. The Manipur legislative assembly, whose term extends to 2027, has since been placed under suspended animation.

As part of the observance, the student bodies have also asked people to hoist black flags at their homes. They said a “mass prayer would be observed at Martyrs' cemetery and a public gathering at the wall of remembrance in Churachandpur district headquarters,” urging the public to take part in the events.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) earlier declared May 3 as “Separation Day,” framing it as a time of mourning and reflection. In a statement, the ITLF said, “There will be a day of reflection and remembrance for the victims of the ethnic conflict that has deeply impacted the Kuki-Zo communities.” Their schedule includes prayers, exhortations for victims and families, keynote addresses, and speeches by tribal leaders.

In Imphal valley, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil society group, has also called for a suspension of all activities on May 3. The group is organising a public convention at Khuman Lampak stadium to deliberate on the future of Manipur.

The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) has announced that May 3 will be observed as a “solemn day of remembrance and solidarity” under the theme Bridging Divides for Shared Future. (PTI)