The Kuki-Zo-Gam Village Volunteers (Eastern Zone) have issued a strong rebuttal to an alleged ultimatum by the NSCN-IM's Eastern Command, accusing the group of concealing its actions behind the designation of “Naga Village Guard” (NVG) and warning of a “firm, resolute and proportionate response” to any further aggression against Kuki civilians in Chassad.

In a statement dated November 22, the Village Volunteers alleged that the NVG designation was being used as a proxy to distance the NSCN-IM from allegations of violence against Kuki civilians. They said the designation could not shield those responsible from accountability.

The group also alleged that Kuki civilians in Kamjong district had endured nearly a year of restrictions on movement and what it described as a de facto economic blockade, purportedly enforced under the guise of Tangkhul civil society organisations. It claimed the restrictions had caused hardship and raised concerns over civilian rights and security.

Revisiting the history of the eastern areas of erstwhile Ukhrul district, now part of Kamjong district along the Myanmar border, the Village Volunteers claimed Kuki communities had historically constituted a substantial population, including majorities in several areas.

They further alleged that numerous Kuki villages were destroyed and residents forcibly displaced during the Kuki-NSCN-IM conflict of the 1990s, asserting that the community's historical suffering should not be erased.

In its concluding remarks, the group warned the NSCN-IM and Tangkhul civil society leadership against further aggression, intimidation or atrocities against Kuki civilians in Chassad.

The statement also contained a controversial warning that the entire Tangkhul population in Kamjong district would be held responsible for any further atrocities against the Kuki community in Chassad, raising concerns over the prospect of tensions escalating between communities.

The statement was issued by the Office of the Village Volunteers, Eastern Zone, Kuki-Zo-Gam, under the banner “In Defence of Our Ancestral Land.”

