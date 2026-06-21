Kuki-Zo women begin indefinite sit-In in Manipur's Ukhrul over essential supplies access

The Kuki Women Union (KWU) Ukhrul on Sunday, June 21, launched an indefinite sit-in protest at Shangkai in Manipur's Ukhrul district, alleging administrative inaction over restrictions affecting the movement of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo villages.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Women Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations (WCKCSOs)-Ukhrul, is aimed at pressing the district administration to address what the group described as a growing humanitarian access crisis in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

According to the organisers, the sit-in will continue until the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul meets the protesters and provides a lasting solution to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential goods.

The women's groups alleged that commodities worth nearly Rs 2 lakh, being transported by a trader for Kuki-Zo villagers, were confiscated on June 15 and that authorities failed to intervene despite repeated appeals.

In a statement, the committee claimed that while supplies destined for Kuki-Zo villages were allegedly being intercepted, commodities moving in the opposite direction continued to receive security support, raising concerns over what it termed unequal treatment by the administration.

The protesters also expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged lack of response from the Deputy Commissioner's office to a memorandum submitted on June 16 seeking urgent intervention. According to the committee, no official response was received after the memorandum's deadline expired.

Describing the situation as a humanitarian issue, the organisation warned that continued disruptions in the supply of essential commodities could worsen hardships faced by villagers dependent on regular supply chains for food and other necessities.

The committee further criticised media reports published on June 19 that alleged incidents of abduction and extortion at Mongkot Chepu. Rejecting the reports, WCKCSOs-Ukhrul termed them misleading and claimed that no such incidents had occurred.

The organisation urged media outlets to verify information with local authorities before publishing reports that could potentially aggravate tensions in the region. It also warned of legal action against what it described as repeated dissemination of unverified allegations targeting the Kuki-Zo community.

As the protest entered its first day, participants reiterated that they would continue the sit-in until concrete measures were taken to restore the free movement of essential commodities and address their concerns.