The Civil Society Organisation consisting of Kuki, Zomi and Hmar in Manipur's Churachandpur district have issued urgent peace appeals following violent clashes between Zomi and Hmar tribes, calling for communal harmony and an end to hostilities.

Two separate joint statements were released on March 19, with leaders emphasising their shared history and the need for reconciliation.

"Recognising the deep-rooted cultural and historical bonds among the communities of Churachandpur, and acknowledging the existent communal tensions that have led to loss of live(s) and destruction of property, we commit to fostering peace, unity, and reconciliation among all ethnic and religious groups," reads the first appeal signed by the Kuki Students Organisation and Zomi Students Federation.

The appeal outlines a five-point commitment including pledges to work toward non-violence, condemnation of all forms of violence, and resolution of disputes through dialogue rather than aggression.

"It will be the bounden spiritual duty of all denominations and churches to look after their flock and discourage them from participating in any form of violence," the statement declares.

A second appeal signed by Kuki MLAs invokes religious principles, stating: "Let us all invoke these values, the Christian values of forgiveness to resolve the ongoing misunderstanding among us in the interest of our community and for posterity."

The peace initiatives follow violent confrontations that erupted Tuesday night when a group attempted to remove a flag belonging to a Zomi militant outfit in Churachandpur town. This incident occurred just hours after Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council had reached a peace settlement.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S urged residents "to cease all violent activities" and warned that "no individual or group is allowed to take the law into their hands and any such actions will be taken with strict legal consequences."

The clashes were triggered by an earlier incident on Sunday when Richard Hmar, general secretary of Hmar Inpui, was attacked following a traffic dispute with members of the Zomi community. Though a settlement had been reached Tuesday—including financial compensation for medical treatment—tensions reignited that same evening.

To prevent future conflicts, the peace appeals call for establishing a joint peace committee "to monitor the situation and address any misunderstandings that may arise between communities."

The statements also urge the state government to prioritise the restoration of peace, with one appeal concluding with Psalm 133:1: "Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!"

Security forces continue to maintain a strict vigil with curfew imposed across the district as authorities work to stabilise the situation amid Manipur's broader ethnic conflicts that have claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.