KWOHR urges Manipur govt to monitor implementation of order after NH-2 blockade lifted

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has urged the Manipur government to closely monitor the implementation of its August 28 order directing the removal of blockades and obstructions from highways across the state.

The appeal came after the Supreme Court disposed of a petition filed by KWOHR seeking the removal of the blockade on National Highway-2 (NH-2) and restoration of the movement of essential commodities to affected areas of Kangpokpi district.

The organisation, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the reopening of NH-2 was an important development but stressed that the state government should ensure that the August 28 order was implemented effectively on the ground.

The Supreme Court on September 28 disposed of the petition after the Manipur government informed the court that NH-2 had been reopened and that essential commodities were again being transported through the highway. The court also noted that steps were being taken to clear blockades on other national and state highways.

KWOHR said it had approached the Supreme Court in July under Article 32, seeking the removal of the blockade and restoration of supplies. During an August hearing, the court had asked the concerned groups to work towards a comprehensive plan for reopening the highways, noting the hardship caused by disruptions to the movement of essential commodities.

In its statement, KWOHR claimed that the prolonged disruption had affected the availability of food, fuel and medical supplies in parts of Kangpokpi district. It also alleged that ambulances and medical personnel had faced difficulties in accessing affected areas and that patients had been prevented from reaching hospitals.

These claims were made by the organisation and were not independently verified.

KWOHR also raised concerns over the September 26 tripartite talks involving the United Naga Council, the Manipur government and the Centre, claiming that no Kuki representatives were present. It also questioned the handling of compensation for families affected by recent violence.

The organisation said it appreciated civil society groups that had provided assistance and humanitarian support during the period of disruption.

KWOHR reiterated its demand that the state government maintain regular monitoring of the highway situation and ensure that essential supplies and emergency services are able to move without obstruction.