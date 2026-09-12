KYKL 2nd Lieutenant arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district

A joint team of CDO Thoubal and 46 Assam Rifles arrested a suspected senior cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) based on reliable intelligence on September 12.

The arrested individual has been identified as Thoudam Ibungo Meitei alias Ricky (46), son of late Thoudam Tomba Meitei, a resident of Heirok Part-III, Litan Thongwangma, in Thoubal district.

According to security forces, Meitei was identified as a self-styled 2nd Lieutenant of KYKL. He was apprehended from the Heirok Chingdompok Loukon area under Heirok Police Station in Thoubal district.

The arrest was carried out following intelligence inputs regarding the presence of the suspected KYKL cadre in the area. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his activities and links with the outfit.