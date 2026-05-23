KYKL cadre arrested in Manipur’s Thoubal, arms and explosives recovered

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed insurgent outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup during an operation conducted on May 22 in Manipur’s Khongjom Papal Lamkhai under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district, officials said.

The arrested individual was identified as Nepram Bikash Singh (30), a resident of Langathel Chingkhong Leikai and presently staying at Waikhong Uyung Khunou. A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation.

In a separate operation carried out on the same day, security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the Tekcham Maning Ching area under the jurisdiction of Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district.

The recovered items included one SMG carbine with a magazine, four bolt action rifles, two 9 mm pistols along with magazines, one single-barrel breech-loading gun, one double-barrel breech-loading gun, four two-inch para bombs, one 36 HE hand grenade, 10 bolt cartridges and three live 9 mm rounds.

Security officials said search and combing operations are continuing in vulnerable and fringe areas as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and maintain security in the state.