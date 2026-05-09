KYKL (SOREPA) cadre arrested from Manipur's Imphal West, one mobile phone seized

Security forces on May 8 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) (SOREPA) from the Hiyangthang area under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The arrested individual has been identified as Huidrom Narendra Singh (38), also known by the aliases Pathou, Abung and Lucky. He is a resident of Hiyanglam Waikhom Leikai in Kakching district.

According to officials, the operation was carried out on May 8 based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the arrest, security personnel seized one mobile phone from his possession.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.