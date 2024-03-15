To boost its presence in the upcoming Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency election, the Communist Party of India-Manipur State Council (CPI/MSC) has announced Laishram Sotinkumar as its candidate. This decision was reached during the national executive meeting of the Communist Party of India (CPI) held yesterday.

Laishram Sotinkumar, a seasoned leader within the CPI/MSC ranks, brings a wealth of experience to the forefront of the electoral battle. With a background as the former general secretary of MSC/CPI, Sotinkumar has long been associated with the party's core ideologies and has actively contributed to its organizational growth.

Currently, Laishram Sotinkumar is serving as the Manipur state general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress.