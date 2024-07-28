In a major reshuffle of gubernatorial appointments, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the Governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur. Acharya will assume his new roles from the dates he takes charge of the respective offices, according to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Acharya's appointment comes as part of a broader reorganization that saw Anusuiya Uikey replaced as the Governor of Manipur. Additionally, Gulab Chand Kataria has been named the new Governor of Punjab, replacing Banwarilal Purohit, and has also been appointed as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The reshuffle involves six new governors and the reassignment of three others. Acharya’s predecessor in Assam, Kataria, will now take on the responsibilities in Punjab and Chandigarh.