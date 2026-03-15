Lakshmipriya Devi's Boong becomes first Manipuri film to cross Rs 1 crore at box office

BAFTA award-winning Manipuri film Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, has crossed Rs1 crore at the box office following its theatrical re-release, becoming the first Manipuri film to achieve the milestone.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, recently won the BAFTA award for Best Children’s and Family Film. The ceremony was held on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Boong returned to theatres on March 6 after its international recognition, drawing renewed interest from audiences.

The story follows a young boy, played by Gugun Kipgen, who longs to reunite his fractured family. Raised by his single mother Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, the boy sets out on a journey with his best friend in search of his missing father.

The narrative explores themes of hope, resilience and the bond between a child and his mother.

The film also marks Devi’s directorial debut. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was later screened at several major festivals, including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.