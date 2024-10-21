The classic Manipuri feature film 'Brojendragee Luhongba' was screened on Sunday, October 20, at the Palace Auditorium of MSFDS in Imphal. This event marked the launch of the SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum (SNCCAM)'s restored Classic Film Series.

"Brojendragee Luhongba" holds a significant place in Manipuri cinema history as the first full-length feature film directed by a Manipuri filmmaker, SN Chand. While "Matamgi Manipur" (1972) is officially recognised as the first Manipuri feature film, it was directed by Bengali filmmaker Debkumar Bose.

Chand's film explores the tension between tradition and modernity, particularly through gender dynamics. The narrative focuses on Moloti, a neglected wife, and her husband Brojendra, whose character arc serves as a critique of patriarchal structures in Manipuri society. This nuanced approach established "Brojendragee Luhongba" as a quietly revolutionary work in feminist filmmaking.

SN Chand wore multiple hats for this production, serving as screenwriter, lead actor, music composer, and producer. His decision to shoot on location in Manipur, rather than in Calcutta studios, added authenticity to the project and set a precedent for future regional filmmakers.

The film also pushed technical boundaries, incorporating innovative cinematography techniques such as tracking shots from inside moving vehicles – a significant achievement given the limited resources available at the time.

Despite narrowly missing the title of the first Manipuri feature film, "Brojendragee Luhongba" remains a cultural and cinematic milestone. Chand's work captured the essence of Manipuri life and laid the foundation for future generations of filmmakers in the region.

The screening of this restored classic offered audiences a chance to revisit a pivotal moment in Manipuri cinema history and appreciate SN Chand's enduring legacy in shaping the region's film industry.