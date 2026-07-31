'Landmark step towards a fair examination system': Manipur CM on anti-paper leak law

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has welcomed Parliament's approval of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, describing it as a major step towards ensuring fair and transparent public examinations across the country.

Reacting to the Bill's passage, Singh said the legislation would strengthen the credibility of the examination system and help protect the aspirations of millions of students. In a social media post shared late on Thursday, July 30, he said the reform reinforces the integrity of public examinations and reflects the Centre's efforts to strengthen India's education system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote after several Opposition parties from the INDIA bloc staged a walkout. The Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on Wednesday.

The revised law introduces significantly tougher penalties for those involved in examination malpractices. Anyone found guilty of leaking question papers or using unfair means in public examinations could face a prison term ranging from five to 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The legislation also targets organised examination fraud. Those convicted of organised offences could be sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison and fined at least Rs 10 crore.

To speed up the legal process, the amendment allows state governments and Union Territory administrations to designate courts of session as special fast-track courts to hear cases under the law. These courts will be required to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete trials within three months of the filing of the charge sheet.

The Bill further authorises the central government to set up a special task force to investigate offences related to examination fraud.

The original Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act was enacted in 2024 following a series of high-profile paper leak controversies. Before its introduction, there was no dedicated law specifically addressing offences and unfair practices linked to public examinations conducted by the central government and its agencies.