Large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives recovered along Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur's Moreh

A joint team of Moreh Police Station and 36 Assam Rifles recovered a concealed cache of arms, ammunition and explosive devices from a forested area near Border Pillar (BP) 73 along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation in the area on August 20, during which the concealed cache was detected and recovered.

The seized items include one M15 rifle with magazine, one MA G3 rifle with magazine, one country-made pistol, six single-barrel firearms, two country-made rifles and one .22 rifle.

Security forces also recovered 10 radio sets, five drone bombs, five IEDs, one tear gas gun, 17 tear gas ammunition rounds, two grenades, two BP jackets and five live rounds.

The recovery of the large cache has prompted further investigation to identify those responsible for concealing the weapons and determine their intended use.