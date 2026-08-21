Large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives recovered along Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur's Moreh
A joint team of Moreh Police Station and 36 Assam Rifles recovered a concealed cache of arms, ammunition and explosives near Border Pillar 73 along the Indo-Myanmar border. The seizure has triggered an investigation into who hid the weapons and what they were meant for.
- Operation followed specific intelligence inputs received by police and Assam Rifles
- Search was carried out in a forested stretch near Border Pillar 73
- Seized weapons included M15 and MA G3 rifles with magazines
A joint team of Moreh Police Station and 36 Assam Rifles recovered a concealed cache of arms, ammunition and explosive devices from a forested area near Border Pillar (BP) 73 along the Indo-Myanmar border.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation in the area on August 20, during which the concealed cache was detected and recovered.
The seized items include one M15 rifle with magazine, one MA G3 rifle with magazine, one country-made pistol, six single-barrel firearms, two country-made rifles and one .22 rifle.
Security forces also recovered 10 radio sets, five drone bombs, five IEDs, one tear gas gun, 17 tear gas ammunition rounds, two grenades, two BP jackets and five live rounds.
The recovery of the large cache has prompted further investigation to identify those responsible for concealing the weapons and determine their intended use.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today