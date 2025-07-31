Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered across Manipur in coordinated security raids
In a major crackdown on illegal arms in Manipur, security forces and police carried out a series of successful operations on Wednesday across Churachandpur and Thoubal districts, resulting in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.
- Raids conducted across Churachandpur and Thoubal districts
- Large number of rifles, pistols, and IEDs seized by security forces
- Operations part of broader strategy to dismantle arms networks
In a major crackdown on illegal arms in Manipur, security forces and police carried out a series of successful operations on Wednesday across Churachandpur and Thoubal districts, resulting in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.
Churachandpur Operations:
Security forces, during a search operation at Dampi Ridge near the general area of Songphel under Churachandpur Police Station, recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and tactical gear. The recovered items include:
14 single-barrel rifles
1 pistol with magazine
1 Pompi (improvised firearm)
9 improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
8 Pompi ammunition
23 cartridges of 12 bore
10 live rounds of .303 calibre
1 live 9mm round
3 blank .303 rounds
3 helmets
2 Boafeng radio communication sets
In a separate operation in Buallian village under the same police station, Manipur Police recovered:
3 country-made single-barrel rifles
1 country-made pistol
Additionally, in Tollen village and nearby areas, security personnel seized:
3 single-barrel rifles
4 cartridges of 12 bore
1 Pompi firearm
4 Pompi bullets
1 live 7.62mm round
2 empty 5.56mm cases
4 tear smoke munitions
Thoubal District Operation:
At Langathel Hangoipat area under Khongjom Police Station, Manipur Police recovered:
4 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs)
8 SLR magazines
These recoveries are part of the intensified efforts by security agencies to curb illegal arms smuggling and ensure the restoration of peace and stability in the conflict-prone regions of Manipur.
Authorities have launched investigations to ascertain the origins of these weapons and the groups involved. Further operations are likely to continue in the coming days.
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