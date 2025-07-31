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Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered across Manipur in coordinated security raids

Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered across Manipur in coordinated security raids

In a major crackdown on illegal arms in Manipur, security forces and police carried out a series of successful operations on Wednesday across Churachandpur and Thoubal districts, resulting in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

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Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered across Manipur in coordinated security raids
Story highlights
  • Raids conducted across Churachandpur and Thoubal districts
  • Large number of rifles, pistols, and IEDs seized by security forces
  • Operations part of broader strategy to dismantle arms networks

In a major crackdown on illegal arms in Manipur, security forces and police carried out a series of successful operations on Wednesday across Churachandpur and Thoubal districts, resulting in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

Churachandpur Operations:
Security forces, during a search operation at Dampi Ridge near the general area of Songphel under Churachandpur Police Station, recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and tactical gear. The recovered items include:

14 single-barrel rifles

1 pistol with magazine

1 Pompi (improvised firearm)

9 improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

8 Pompi ammunition

23 cartridges of 12 bore

10 live rounds of .303 calibre

1 live 9mm round

3 blank .303 rounds

3 helmets

2 Boafeng radio communication sets

In a separate operation in Buallian village under the same police station, Manipur Police recovered:

3 country-made single-barrel rifles

1 country-made pistol

Additionally, in Tollen village and nearby areas, security personnel seized:

3 single-barrel rifles

4 cartridges of 12 bore

1 Pompi firearm

4 Pompi bullets

1 live 7.62mm round

2 empty 5.56mm cases

4 tear smoke munitions

Thoubal District Operation:
At Langathel Hangoipat area under Khongjom Police Station, Manipur Police recovered:

4 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs)

8 SLR magazines

These recoveries are part of the intensified efforts by security agencies to curb illegal arms smuggling and ensure the restoration of peace and stability in the conflict-prone regions of Manipur.

Authorities have launched investigations to ascertain the origins of these weapons and the groups involved. Further operations are likely to continue in the coming days.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Jul 31, 2025
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