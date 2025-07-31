Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered across Manipur in coordinated security raids

In a major crackdown on illegal arms in Manipur, security forces and police carried out a series of successful operations on Wednesday across Churachandpur and Thoubal districts, resulting in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

Churachandpur Operations:

Security forces, during a search operation at Dampi Ridge near the general area of Songphel under Churachandpur Police Station, recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and tactical gear. The recovered items include:

14 single-barrel rifles

1 pistol with magazine

1 Pompi (improvised firearm)

9 improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

8 Pompi ammunition

23 cartridges of 12 bore

10 live rounds of .303 calibre

1 live 9mm round

3 blank .303 rounds

3 helmets

2 Boafeng radio communication sets

In a separate operation in Buallian village under the same police station, Manipur Police recovered:

3 country-made single-barrel rifles

1 country-made pistol

Additionally, in Tollen village and nearby areas, security personnel seized:

3 single-barrel rifles

4 cartridges of 12 bore

1 Pompi firearm

4 Pompi bullets

1 live 7.62mm round

2 empty 5.56mm cases

4 tear smoke munitions

Thoubal District Operation:

At Langathel Hangoipat area under Khongjom Police Station, Manipur Police recovered:

4 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs)

8 SLR magazines

These recoveries are part of the intensified efforts by security agencies to curb illegal arms smuggling and ensure the restoration of peace and stability in the conflict-prone regions of Manipur.

Authorities have launched investigations to ascertain the origins of these weapons and the groups involved. Further operations are likely to continue in the coming days.