Law and order top priority in Manipur, voluntary surrender of 1078 arms signals growing trust: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday, February 5, reaffirmed that the maintenance of law and order remains the government’s foremost priority, stressing that the recovery of illegal arms and sustained security operations are central to restoring lasting peace in the state.

Delivering his address at the 7th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, convened a day after the formation of the new government, Bhalla outlined the administration’s progress and roadmap for the year 2025–26, highlighting coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state to stabilise the conflict-hit region.

The Governor said that sustained collaboration among the Central and State Governments, security forces, civil administration, and community institutions has enabled Manipur to move steadily towards peace and normalcy. He underscored that intelligence-led operations and a unified security framework have led to a marked improvement in the overall law and order situation.

According to official figures shared in the House, security forces have so far recovered 7,313 illegal arms, 83,512 rounds of ammunition, and 5,195 explosives. Bhalla noted that the voluntary surrender of 1,078 weapons in early 2025 reflects growing public confidence in the peace process. Additionally, 549 offensive bunkers across hill and valley districts have been dismantled, significantly reducing violent incidents.

Acknowledging the resilience of the people of Manipur, the Governor said, “The path ahead calls for understanding, cooperation and collective support as we work together to restore harmony and advance shared prosperity.”

Bhalla also expressed gratitude for the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, crediting their leadership for sustained efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

He informed the Assembly that 272 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), supported by the state police, Assam Rifles, and Army units, have been deployed to secure vulnerable areas, vital installations, highways, and agricultural zones. Joint mobile teams, special operations groups, and anti-extortion units have been established across districts, leading to 924 arrests in extortion-related cases, he added.

On the humanitarian front, Bhalla said the government, with Central support, has implemented comprehensive relief measures for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has been provided to IDPs since November 1, 2025, replacing in-kind ration distribution to ensure greater dignity and choice.

Phased resettlement has begun under the ₹523-crore Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package, including top-up assistance of ₹1.70 lakh per house for 7,000 PMAY-G beneficiaries. The Governor said the government would continue phased resettlement with enhanced security, extend financial assistance for another year due to livelihood challenges, rebuild community assets, facilitate supervised visits to original villages, and address the requirement of nearly 5,000 additional houses under PMAY-G during 2026–27.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to restoring dignity and sustainable livelihoods, Bhalla said the government aims to resettle over 10,000 IDP households—more than 40,000 individuals—by March 2026.

Concluding his address, the Governor expressed confidence that the new year would “renew our collective resolve to uphold and strengthen our age-old tradition of coexistence, unity and harmony,” and sought the Assembly’s wholehearted cooperation in laying a firm foundation for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.