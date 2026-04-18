Law & order in Manipur sensitive but under control: CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 18, stated that the law and order situation in Manipur remains sensitive but is under control, following a high-level meeting with the Assam Rifles IGAR (South) at the state secretariat.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a briefing by Major General Gaurav Sharma reaffirmed that security forces are responding to disturbances with “utmost care and restraint” while maintaining stability in the state.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant against rumours and misinformation that could further escalate tensions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace during the ongoing unrest.

The statement comes amid continued protests and clashes reported across five Imphal valley districts following the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, which claimed the lives of two children.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister assured that justice will be delivered in due course while all efforts are being made to restore peace and normalcy across the state.