Lawyers protest in Manipur's Imphal over Tronglaobi, Ukhrul civilian killings

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA), along with the High Court Bar Association Manipur, staged a sit-in protest at the Cheirap Court Complex gate in Uripok, condemning recent incidents of violence that claimed civilian lives across the state.

The protest was held in response to the killing of an infant and a child in the Tronglaobi incident in Bishnupur district, as well as the ambush that left two civilians dead near T.M. Kasom in Ukhrul district.

The bar bodies strongly denounced what they described as “terror killings” and expressed deep concern over the rising violence affecting innocent civilians, including children.

Protesters demanded justice for the victims and called for stringent action against those responsible, while urging authorities to ensure safety and restore peace in the region.