"Legacy of courage must guide us": BJP MLA calls for women’s role in restoring peace in Manipur

BJP MLA and former Rural Development Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday, December 12 appealed to the women of Manipur to take a leading role in restoring peace and normalcy in the violence-affected state.



Speaking at the Nupi Lal Day observance in Singjamei, Imphal, Khemchand invoked the courage and sacrifice of Manipuri mothers who led historic uprisings against British oppression. “May their legacy guide us to walk steadfastly on the path of peace, unity, and progress for a developed Manipur,” he said.



Nupi Lal, or the Women’s Uprising, is commemorated every year on December 12 to honour the two major revolts led by Manipuri women in 1904 and 1939. The first uprising protested British-imposed forced labour on Manipuri men, while the second was triggered by the export of rice that caused widespread scarcity. “In 1939, our courageous mothers rose in unison against the colonial policy of economic exploitation. Their collective strength compelled the authorities to revoke the policy and restore stability,” Khemchand said.



Calling for unity among Manipur’s 36 communities, the MLA stressed that a peaceful future requires joint effort. “All communities have contributed to building today’s Manipur. Their unity is essential for progress and a harmonious state,” he noted.



Sharing insights from his recent visit to two Kuki villages — Litan Sareikhong and Chassad — Khemchand said displaced Kuki families expressed a strong desire to return home. “The sentiment is the same among Meitei IDPs in the valley. We need to work together to bring peace back to Manipur,” he added.



Responding to objections raised by some Kuki civil society groups over his visit to an IDP camp, Khemchand said his intention was to promote people-to-people contact. “They may oppose my visit, but I have the right to move across the state. Why should anyone prevent me from spreading a message of peace and unity?” he asked.



The MLA highlighted that despite the grim toll of 260 lives lost during the Meitei–Kuki conflict, nearly 47,000 people were saved due to acts of humanity by both communities. “Why don’t we focus on the humanity shown by Meiteis and Kukis in protecting each other? These are the stories the world must hear,” he said.



Recounting one such incident, Khemchand praised a Kuki MLA and a village chief in Churachandpur district for rescuing 120 Meitei labourers by sheltering them in an Assam Rifles camp from where they were safely transported to Imphal. “Can we label an entire community as bad? I share this story so that people begin to see the positive side,” he added.