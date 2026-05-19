Liangmai bodies meet Manipur CM, seek immediate release of six missing men

A delegation of the Liangmai Naga Council and the Liangmai Naga Women Union on May 19 met Yumnam Khemchand Singh and demanded the immediate release of six missing men, including a pastor, who were allegedly abducted by unidentified armed men from Kangpokpi district on May 13.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, a Liangmai tribal leader informed the Chief Minister that even if the missing men from Konsakhul village were dead, their bodies should be returned to their families to allow them to perform the last rites.

The delegation also urged the government to deploy state police personnel in vulnerable Liangmai villages in Kangpokpi district to ensure security.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh informed the delegation that personnel from the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are conducting combing operations in suspected areas to trace the six missing persons.

Appealing for calm amid the tense situation, the Chief Minister said the state government is making all possible efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the affected areas. He urged all communities to shun violence and cooperate with the government in maintaining peace.

The Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur (LNC), Liangmai Pui Naga Ruangdi, Manipur (LPNR), and Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR) jointly submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighting their grievances and concerns over the incident.