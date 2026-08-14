Liangmai Naga Council declares emergency shutdown after deadly Manipur attack

The Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur (LNC-M) has announced an immediate total shutdown across all Liangmai Naga-inhabited areas of the state following the killing of two Naga Village Volunteers and injuries to several others in an alleged militant attack on Friday morning.

According to the council, the incident took place at around 7:30 am on August 14 and involved suspected KNF-P Kuki militants.

Condemning the killings and injuries, the LNC-M said the shutdown would remain in force until further notice. All shops, offices, institutions and other non-essential activities have been ordered to remain closed during the protest.

Emergency and essential services, including medical facilities, fire services and other emergency response operations, have been exempted from the shutdown.

The council appealed to members of the community to remain "calm, united, and peaceful" and urged residents to observe the shutdown in a "disciplined and peaceful manner".

It also called on the authorities to take "immediate and decisive measures" to ensure public safety and bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

The announcement was issued by the LNC-M Mediacell on August 14.