The Liangmai Naga community has strongly condemned what it describes as an arbitrary and unilateral action by a self-styled body operating under the name Sadar Hill Chief Association. The group has reportedly summoned Gorkha village leaders from Irang Part 1 and Part 2, a move that the Liangmai consider a grave breach of customary protocol and traditional authority.

In a formal statement, Liangmai representatives expressed deep concern over the matter, asserting that the act constitutes a direct affront to the dignity and self-governance of the Naga tribes, particularly the Liangmai people. They emphasized that the Gorkha (Nepali) families residing in Irang Part 1 and 2 were respectfully settled there decades ago by the Liangmai themselves. These settlements, located along the Imphal-Tamei Road stretching from Kangpokpi town to the Tamei Subdivision, fall within the ancestral jurisdiction of the Liangmai Naga.

“This relationship between the Liangmai and the Nepali communities is rooted in decades of peaceful coexistence, trust, and mutual respect,” the statement read. “Any engagement with our tenants must be preceded by prior consultation with us.”

The Liangmai leaders strongly objected to the summoning of Gorkha village heads without their knowledge or consent, characterizing it as an infringement upon their customary rights and a potential catalyst for avoidable tension.

In what they described as a "measured yet firm counsel," the Liangmai Naga community called upon the Sadar Hill Chief Association to immediately cease any further provocations. They warned that continued overreach could undermine long-standing inter-community harmony and destabilize the fragile social fabric of the region.

Reaffirming their commitment to peace and unity, the Liangmai people urged all communities to uphold principles of dialogue and respect, reminding stakeholders of the peaceful legacy that has long defined the region.

“We remain committed to peaceful coexistence and the spirit of brotherhood with our Nepali brethren,” the statement concluded. “But we will resolutely safeguard our ancestral land, our traditions, and the sanctity of our customary governance.”