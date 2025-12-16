Lieutenant Md Zakariyyah commissioned into Indian army, inspires Manipur's Meitei Pangal youth

In a moment of pride for Manipur and the Meitei Pangal community, 23-year-old Md Zakariyyah from Yairipok in Imphal East district has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army after successfully completing his training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Lieutenant Zakariyyah was among the 491 cadets who were commissioned into the Indian Army during the Passing Out Parade held at the IMA on Saturday, December 14 marking the culmination of years of rigorous military training and discipline.

The youngest of five brothers, Lt Zakariyyah is the son of Alhaj Md Ashraf Ali, a retired Block Development Officer, and Mumtaz Begum, residents of Tulihal Mayai Leikai on Heirong Road. His commissioning has been hailed as a proud achievement for his family, village, and the wider Meitei Pangal community.

Describing the occasion as the fulfilment of a lifelong aspiration, Lt Zakariyyah said being commissioned into the Indian Army was both an honour and a profound responsibility. He credited the NDA with instilling discipline, leadership, and character, while the IMA, he said, prepared him to lead troops in demanding operational environments.

“The training tested me physically, mentally, and emotionally, but it has shaped me into a confident and responsible officer,” he said.

Commissioned into the Artillery Regiment, Lt Zakariyyah expressed pride in joining a formation renowned for its legacy of valour and sacrifice. He reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the regiment’s traditions and values and said his immediate priority would be to learn from his seniors, understand his troops, and lead by example.

“Building trust and taking care of my men will always be my foremost responsibility,” the young officer said.

His father, Alhaj Md Ashraf Ali, said the commissioning marked a proud moment not only for the family but also for the entire community. Recalling his son’s early interest in active service, he noted that Lt Zakariyyah was inspired to join the armed forces during his schooling at Sainik School. He later cleared the NDA examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in September 2021, setting him on the path to a military career.

“Today, he is the pride of our village. For the younger generation of the Meitei Pangal community, he will serve as a powerful source of motivation to serve the nation,” his father said.

Lieutenant Md Zakariyyah’s commissioning stands as a testament to determination, education, and discipline, reinforcing the message that youth from Manipur can rise to serve the nation with honour and distinction.