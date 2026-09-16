‘Listen to the people, understand their needs’: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to new officers

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged newly recruited civil servants to put public welfare at the centre of their responsibilities, calling on them to listen to people, understand their needs and work with sincerity and dedication.

Addressing newly recruited officers of the Manipur Civil Service (MCS), Manipur Finance Service (MFS), Sub-Deputy Collector (SDC) and Manipur Secretariat Service (MSS) at the inaugural function of their three-month Foundation Training in Imphal on Wednesday, Bhalla congratulated the officers on their selection and entry into public service.

The Governor advised the trainees to use the foundation training period to broaden their understanding of the state, interact with people and fellow trainees, and develop a service-oriented approach.

“Public servants must listen to the people, understand their requirements and work towards addressing their genuine needs,” Bhalla said.

He encouraged the officers to make the best use of every opportunity to learn, work hard and develop professionally. He expressed confidence that sincerity and perseverance would help them progress in their careers and contribute meaningfully to Manipur.

Emphasising the need for officers to understand the state and its people, Bhalla said they should familiarise themselves with Manipur's diverse communities, their aspirations and the challenges faced by people across different sectors.

He also urged the newly recruited officers to contribute towards the welfare, development and progress of the state while upholding integrity, responsibility and the values of public service throughout their careers.

The Governor interacted with the trainees and shared his experiences with them during the programme.

Newly recruited officers from Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts attended the programme virtually.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur and other senior officers from the Administrative Reforms department and the State Academy of Training (SAT) also attended the inaugural function.