Local entrepreneurs push for better market access at Churachandpur vendor meet

Improving market access for small businesses and local producers took centre stage at a two-day district-level vendor development programme that concluded in Churachandpur on December 13.

Organised by the District Industries Centre, the programme was held at the Synod Conference Hall on IB Road under the Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme. It brought together local entrepreneurs, industry officials and banking representatives to address challenges related to procurement, compliance and digital onboarding.

Discussions focused on linking local vendors with buyers, public sector units and procurement agencies, while also highlighting the need to strengthen quality standards and promote district-specific products.

An exhibition held alongside the training featured products from 17 entrepreneurs drawn from sectors such as food processing, handloom, handicrafts, dry floriculture and forest-based enterprises. The stalls displayed a range of items including pickles, textiles, jewellery and traditional ornaments.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to participating entrepreneurs, marking the completion of the training and exhibition activities.