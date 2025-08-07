Lok Sabha clears key bills to sustain governance in Manipur under president’s rule

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two crucial bills aimed at maintaining financial and administrative continuity in Manipur, a state currently under President’s Rule.

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was cleared to align the state’s GST framework with recent changes approved by the GST Council. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the bill replaces an ordinance necessitated by the absence of a functioning state assembly.

She underscored the constitutional urgency, warning that without the amendment, Manipur’s ability to implement GST changes and collect revenues would be severely impacted.

"The GST amendment is essential to ensure the state can legally collect taxes on items approved by the Council. Delaying this would directly affect Manipur’s revenue stream," Sitharaman said during the brief proceedings.

The House also approved the Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, authorising the withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the State to meet expenses for the 2025–26 financial year. The Centre has allocated an additional Rs 2,898 crore for Manipur, with Rs 1,667 crore designated for capital expenditure.

A significant portion of the budget—Rs 523 crore—will support rehabilitation efforts for displaced residents living in relief camps, while Rs 542 crore has been set aside to bolster security in the violence-affected state.

Despite the importance of the legislation, both bills were passed without debate due to continued disruptions by the opposition. Sitharaman criticised the opposition parties for obstructing discussions on critical issues while publicly expressing concern for the state. She accused them of “shedding crocodile tears” and blocking financial discussions necessary for Manipur’s recovery and governance.