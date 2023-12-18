Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss "efforts to restore normalcy and safeguard the life of all citizens of Manipur".

Manipur has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 3, resulting in several civilian deaths and displacement of thousands. Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, revealed on Sunday that approximately 6,000 Myanmar nationals have sought refuge in the state following unrest in their home country, with more expected to arrive soon.

Singh has emphasized the state's humanitarian duty to provide food and shelter to these refugees, but also underlined the necessity to prevent the illegal establishment of foreign settlements within the state.

Manipur shares a 398-km long international border with Myanmar across five districts - Churachandpur, Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Ukhrul.

Also read : Myanmar refugee crisis hits Manipur, over 6,000 takes shelter in state